2,055 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,545,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,324,000 after acquiring an additional 269,106 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 27,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 37,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $194.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,555,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,153,590. The stock has a market cap of $559.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $205.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.