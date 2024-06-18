1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Sells $26,671.32 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $26,671.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,436.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DIBS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. 129,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,153. The company has a market cap of $192.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $6.30.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 23.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 6.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

