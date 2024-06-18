1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Sells $26,671.32 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $26,671.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,436.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
1stdibs.Com Price Performance
DIBS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. 129,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,153. The company has a market cap of $192.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $6.30.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on 1stdibs.Com
1stdibs.Com Company Profile
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 1stdibs.Com
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.