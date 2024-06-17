ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Trading Up 8.1%

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65.70 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 65.48 ($0.83). Approximately 1,004,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 901,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.60 ($0.77).

ZOO Digital Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21. The company has a market cap of £63.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1,298.00, a PEG ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Get ZOO Digital Group alerts:

Insider Activity at ZOO Digital Group

In other ZOO Digital Group news, insider Stuart Green bought 171,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £49,735 ($63,332.48). 18.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.