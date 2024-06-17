Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,600 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 466,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Zentek Stock Performance

ZTEK opened at $1.07 on Monday. Zentek has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentek

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zentek stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Zentek worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

Featured Stories

