Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $305.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $258.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $323.36.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $301.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.30. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $328.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 216.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98,045 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 51.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 262.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

