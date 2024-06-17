Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.52

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.52 and last traded at $33.58, with a volume of 166543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

Separately, HSBC dropped their price objective on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,939 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

