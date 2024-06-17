Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.95. The stock had a trading volume of 220,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,543. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.66 and its 200 day moving average is $148.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.