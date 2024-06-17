Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 46,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEHP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.11. 9,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,919. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $190.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

