Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,611,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,784,000 after acquiring an additional 30,808 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2,060.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 326,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,374,153 shares of company stock worth $239,976,945 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.01. 46,875,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,559,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

