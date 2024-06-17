Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.02

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

