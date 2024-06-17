WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. WW International has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $102.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $206.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WW International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in WW International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WW International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 229.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 79,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

