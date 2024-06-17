World Mobile Token (WMT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $156.53 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $156.53 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00042961 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013364 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000757 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,875,904 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars.

