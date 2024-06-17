WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.64

Shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.64 and last traded at $37.79, with a volume of 62304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $935.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 209,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 60,278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

