Willner & Heller LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,393,000 after buying an additional 1,690,837 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,322,000 after buying an additional 1,443,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,853,000 after buying an additional 1,097,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.83. 17,500,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,614,807. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.23.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

