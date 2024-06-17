Willner & Heller LLC Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $589,098,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AMETEK by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,983,000 after acquiring an additional 674,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4,845.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,643,000 after acquiring an additional 663,385 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,248,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,081,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,811,000 after purchasing an additional 496,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $6,990,437. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

Get Our Latest Report on AME

AMETEK Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $6.61 on Friday, hitting $167.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,355. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.72 and a 200-day moving average of $170.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.