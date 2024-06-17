Willner & Heller LLC Acquires Shares of 748 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,053,000 after acquiring an additional 83,192 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,625,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $444.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,082. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $454.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.75. The company has a market capitalization of $413.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,551,400 shares of company stock worth $1,152,586,960. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

