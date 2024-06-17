Willner & Heller LLC Acquires Shares of 4,878 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. 15,375,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,025,280. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

