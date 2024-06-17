Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 30,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $59.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $393.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Willis Lease Finance has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

WLFC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $110,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,230.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $110,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,230.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $38,913.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,790.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

