Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $162.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WLK. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Westlake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.85.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $149.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Westlake has a 1 year low of $107.34 and a 1 year high of $162.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. Westlake’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Westlake by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $8,492,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 66.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,799 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

