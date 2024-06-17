Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $16.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.79.

WEN stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. Wendy’s has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $22.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

