Wells Fargo & Company Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $350.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $321.85.

RH opened at $229.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.37. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 2.72%. RH’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 over the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

