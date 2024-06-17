Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder S Robson Walton Sells 1,244,347 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Thursday, May 30th, S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,562,239 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $101,545,535.00.

On Friday, May 24th, S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $64,215,464.82.

On Friday, May 17th, S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $67.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $58.23.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walmart by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walmart by 183.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Walmart by 212.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544,958 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.