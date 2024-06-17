WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.84

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 143747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

WalkMe Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39 and a beta of -0.01.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $68.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.10 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 6.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

