Walden Wealth Partners LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,622,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

