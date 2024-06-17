Walden Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,278,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,575,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,167 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,517. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average is $84.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

