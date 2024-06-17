Walden Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 0.6% of Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 995.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

DFSU traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,228. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $976.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $35.11.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

