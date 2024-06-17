Walden Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $3.61 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $375.50. 950,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,530. The stock has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $377.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

