Walden Wealth Partners LLC Invests $269,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,798 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,706,000 after buying an additional 2,684,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 342.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,160,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after buying an additional 1,672,656 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 432.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after buying an additional 1,656,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $493,350,000 after buying an additional 1,591,206 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,843,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,278,079. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

