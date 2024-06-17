Walden Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 34,721 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,948,000 after purchasing an additional 135,766 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.28. 3,005,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,780. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

