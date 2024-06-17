Walden Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,973 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after buying an additional 781,421 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in CDW by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $908,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,677,000 after buying an additional 52,771 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

CDW Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CDW traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.35. 809,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,698. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.82. CDW Co. has a one year low of $170.96 and a one year high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.