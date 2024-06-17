Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) COO Sells $39,520.35 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) COO Dylan Allread sold 25,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $39,520.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,377.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Dylan Allread also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Dylan Allread sold 564 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $891.12.
- On Thursday, June 6th, Dylan Allread sold 2,480 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $3,893.60.
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Dylan Allread sold 200 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $310.00.
- On Monday, May 20th, Dylan Allread sold 8,693 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $14,778.10.
- On Thursday, May 16th, Dylan Allread sold 9,022 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $18,404.88.
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Dylan Allread sold 10,058 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $22,630.50.
- On Friday, April 19th, Dylan Allread sold 9,981 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $20,760.48.
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Dylan Allread sold 35,855 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $76,012.60.
- On Monday, April 15th, Dylan Allread sold 700 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $1,449.00.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Dylan Allread sold 3,429 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $6,755.13.
PET traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.51. 475,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. Wag! Group Co. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.77.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Wag! Group in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Wag! Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Wag! Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.
