VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VSE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.75.

VSE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $82.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.33. VSE has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $87.83.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $241.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.42 million. VSE had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that VSE will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of VSE by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of VSE by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Articles

