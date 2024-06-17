Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading Up 3.4%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.83 and last traded at $41.78. Approximately 148,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 548,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VITL shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,466,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,362,532.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vital Farms news, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,466,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,362,532.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,623 shares of company stock valued at $6,408,526 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 221.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 121,596 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vital Farms by 79.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 231,985 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 15.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

