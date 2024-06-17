Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Hits New 1-Year High at $501.85

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $501.85 and last traded at $501.59, with a volume of 1796483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $498.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $455.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $477.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bakala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 97.5% in the first quarter. Bakala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $355,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

