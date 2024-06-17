Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 12-Month High at $249.61

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $249.61 and last traded at $249.61, with a volume of 55615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.26.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

