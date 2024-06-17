VanEck Oil Services ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 29,280 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 766% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,382 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 92,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13,939.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,219.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,162,000 after acquiring an additional 121,359 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OIH traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $299.89. 420,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,017. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $262.75 and a 52-week high of $364.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.81 and its 200-day moving average is $311.37.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

