VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Takes $129,000 Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,342 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 51,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 41,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

SMFG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.63. 812,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,533. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.