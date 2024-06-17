VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.1% of VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,966,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 288.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,089,000 after purchasing an additional 626,474 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,330,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,166,000. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 677.3% during the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 123,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 107,409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $75.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,361. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.97. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

