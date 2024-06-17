US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTRE opened at $48.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61.

Get US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

About US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.