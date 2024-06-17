United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $563,060.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total transaction of $563,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,203.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, May 3rd, Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $288.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $288.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $251,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

