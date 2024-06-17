uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Sells $11,415.94 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $11,415.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,057.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

uniQure Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of uniQure stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,264. uniQure has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $227.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.39.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.05). uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,562.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.60%. The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QURE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 198.1% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 469,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 311,768 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 16.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 227,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in uniQure by 103.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 53,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in uniQure by 133.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 350,291 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 109,740 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

