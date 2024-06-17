Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.16.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.64) by $10.88. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -82.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 242,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

