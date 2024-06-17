Thomas A. Maxwell Sells 1,034 Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Stock

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $33,119.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NACCO Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,774. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $225.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.00. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $38.66.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter.

NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NACCO Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

