Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.20.

OXM stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average of $102.32. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

