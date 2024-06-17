Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Telefónica Trading Down 0.2 %

Telefónica stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently -143.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

