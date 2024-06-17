TD Cowen Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $610.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $525.66.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $521.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $508.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $313.87 and a twelve month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,181. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $322,859,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after acquiring an additional 222,949 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.