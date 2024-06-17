TD Cowen Cuts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $85.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Get Celsius alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELH

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $59.96 on Thursday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.71.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 324,049 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 332,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.