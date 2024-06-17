Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $172.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $894.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $176.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

