Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

SG opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 2.34.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $121,920.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038 over the last three months. 21.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sweetgreen by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 61,008 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter worth about $735,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 107,281 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 26,361 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

