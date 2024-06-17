Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SDPI opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.02.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 31.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPIFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

