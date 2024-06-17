Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of SDPI opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.02.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 31.10%.
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
